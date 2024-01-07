Demonstration of Mahama's ingenuity

Former President, John Mahama

It takes integrity, empathy, and selflessness for a leader to ensure that taxpayers' money is used judiciously to do projects that will benefit people.

In President John Dramani Mahama's vision to expand health infrastructure to ensure access to quality healthcare for the people of Ghana, many health facilities were constructed during his tenure as president of Ghana.



The projects are many, but I am going to zero in on just a few strategic ones which include Kumawu District Hospital, Adansi-Fomena District Hospital, Sekondi and Takoradi Hospitals.



Other projects are the Euroget six district hospitals at Tepa, Nsawkaw, Konongo, Madina, Salaga, and Twifo Praso which have a 60-bed capacity each.



Much as all the aforementioned projects are critical life-saving interventions, I visited the 60-bed capacity ultra-modern Bank of Ghana Hospital, another legacy of President John Dramani Mahama located at Cantonments in Accra, and was awed.



The construction of the hospital which started in 2014 was completed in three years.

The hospital building is made of reinforced concrete with a total area of 14,500 m². It has a radiology department, operating theaters, morgue, incinerator, emergency service, laboratories, medical gas wiring, and so many other facilities.



These are just a fraction of what the visionary John Dramani Mahama did for the people of Ghana.



JDM has an unfinished dream to send Ghana to the promised land, and can never say goodbye to the past or give up on the rest of the unfinished task.



It will take a very long time in the history of Ghana for us to have a great leader like President Mahama if we let him slip through our fingers.