Navigating the power crisis in Ghana: Why John Dramani Mahama is the solution

As Ghana grapples with a persistent power crisis, the search for a leader who can effectively tackle this challenge is paramount. One such potential leader is former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, who has previously encountered and addressed similar crises during his term in office.

Experience is a critical factor in any leadership role, and Mahama has plenty of it. He served as Ghana’s President from 2012 to 2017, a period marked by a severe power crisis, colloquially known as “Dumsor”. Despite the challenges, Mahama’s administration managed to stabilize the situation through various measures, demonstrating his ability to handle such crises.



Mahama’s tenure saw the launch of several power projects aimed at increasing Ghana’s power generation capacity. Notable among these were the expansion of the Bui Power Authority and the construction of the Atuabo Gas Plant. These projects reflect Mahama’s commitment to infrastructure development as a long-term solution to the power crisis. If re-elected, it is anticipated that he would continue these efforts, further boosting the country’s power generation capacity.



Policy implementation is another area where Mahama excels. His government introduced load management and the use of prepaid meters, measures that significantly contributed to stabilizing the power situation in the country. These practical and effective policies show Mahama’s capacity for innovative problem-solving and his ability to take decisive action in the face of a crisis.



In the international arena, Mahama’s strong relations with foreign governments and international bodies could be a significant asset. Securing the necessary support and funding to solve the power crisis requires a leader who can effectively engage with international partners. Mahama’s proven diplomatic skills and global connections could facilitate this process.

Lastly, Mahama’s commitment to resolving the power crisis is evident. His 2020 election manifesto included promises to invest in renewable energy, improve energy efficiency, and restructure the energy sector. These proposed measures underscore his dedication to finding sustainable solutions to the power crisis.



In conclusion, while the decision to vote for any candidate should be based on a comprehensive understanding of their policies, track record, and the specific needs of the country, John Dramani Mahama’s experience, commitment, and strategic approach make him a strong contender for leading Ghana out of its power crisis.



