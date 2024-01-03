Prophets vs necromancers

File photo

Prophets and Necromancers all predict the future. One’s source is God; the other’s is the spirits of the dead. Caveat Emptor!

Do you want to be able to tell the difference between a prophet and a necromancer?



A prophet:



~ Tells you what God has asked him to tell you



~ Draws you to God



~ Makes you to depend on God

~ Tells you exactly what God says is going to happen



~ Tells you exactly what you need to do to deal with the message in the prophecy



~ Does not leave you with any ambiguity as to the course of action you need to take



~ Is told the problem and also told the exact solution to communicate to you.



A necromancer:

~ Predicts the future as shown to him by the spirits (but can deceive you by claiming it came from God)



~ Draws you to himself, his church, or his shrine



~ Makes you dependent on him



~ Imparts fear into you



~ Does not provide specific course of action you need to take to address what he sees might happen in the future.

~ Is not sure whether or not the event will happen



~ Deliberately uses ambiguous language that allows him to take personal credit whichever way the event happens



~ Sees the problem but does not know the exact solution.