The NPP government is a 'Monkey dey Work, Baboon dey Chop' government

The New Patriotic Party (NPP)

It is so unfortunate for Ghana, that President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government is a “Monkey dey Work, Baboon dey Chop” government. Ghanaians dey Work, Elephants dey Chop. While Ghanaians work extremely hard, the very lazy Elephant “Family and Friends” government members loot and chop the money anyhow.

Evidence from the recent Elephant Party Primaries “Auction” (so-called Election) which saw the highest bidder win it, speaks volumes. In glaring daylight, Elephant delegates were seen receiving and being paid money to vote for some of the Candidates. While one candidate is said to have offered GHC300 to each delegate another offered GHS400 in all constituencies.



How did they come by the huge amounts of money that they shared among delegates?



The lazy Elephants loot tax revenues from Ghanaians’ sweat and proceeds from exports and keep them in their bedrooms. This corrupt practice of the Elephants is an open secret to Ghanaians and the whole world. The Elephants have taken corruption and looting of the government purse to a new level.



The lazy Elephants have engaged in mass looting, from the Bank of Ghana, printed money and sharing among themselves; taking loans from domestic creditors and sharing among themselves; taking foreign loans in US Dollars and Euro and sharing among themselves; diverting tax revenues from Ghana’s ports and airports and sharing among themselves; and sharing hard-earned export revenues among themselves.



These languid Elephants are so incompetent, so unproductive, so visionless, and so profligate that they have bankrupted Ghana’s economy and have absolutely no clue as to how to fix it. The Elephants, as languorous as they are, have no economic strategies to generate revenue but keep borrowing and borrowing from foreign and domestic creditors and chopping the money as if there is no tomorrow.

As if that is not enough, these indolent Elephants illegally, without recourse to Parliament, print money at their whims and fancies, and avariciously plunder the same, anyhow, as if they are the last generation of Ghanaians to exist. The Elephants’ boundless lust for money has led to the dissipation of Ghana’s Cash Account and reckless spending as if Ghana belongs to them only; that, younger and future generations of Ghanaians will have to migrate elsewhere to make a living.



These lazy, incapable Elephants have either decimated almost all of Ghana’s natural resources or have mortgaged the untapped resources to foreign entities to their selfish benefit. Corruption is the Elephants’ business modus operandi, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that no one from the Elephant “Family and Friends” government dares to mention the word CORRUPTION in their political campaign speeches; they avoid talking about corruption at all costs.



I wonder why the Elephant “Family and Friends” Party is shamelessly calling on Ghanaians to give them another four years to “break the eight” when they are already governing eight broken years. They should use their eighth year to mend the broken eight years that they have forced Ghanaians to painfully live through.



Ghanaians must get rid of these corrupt, lazy Elephants at all costs, to rescue Ghana now, from further devastation. No more Ghanaians dey Work, Elephants dey Chop government. Ghanaians should vote wisely for change and for a better Ghana. Ghanaians should vote massively for the Nation-Builder, President John D Mahama, and the NDC to rescue Ghana, to liberate Ghana, and to transform Ghana from this miserable, bankrupt economy to a vibrant 24-hour productive, prosperous economy.