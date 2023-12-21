The exodus of Ghanaian youth abroad – Where I stand as a teenager in Ghana

File photo

On March 11, 2023, GhanaWeb reported that the PHC Thematic report on migration discussed that 77% of Ghana’s population between ages 20-49 were leaving to explore greener pastures in Europe and the Americas.

As a teenager schooling in Ghana at the university level when I read this I was greatly alarmed. I further probed into the reasons why the youth emigrated to seek hope and well-being.



I noticed that most men in their twenties were seeking jobs while women in their twenties were joining for family reunifications and subsequently jobs. I took my research to social media, especially X and TikTok. I noticed how Ghanaians lamented the broken systems and how life was hard for them after graduating from the university.



Those abroad compared the cost of living in Ghana to that of the newfound land where they resided. To be honest I was amazed. Despite the Ghana Cedi’s purchasing power is not of the Dollar, Euro, or the GBP it was still not in good shape.



I feel sad because I think our government, the systems, and the people of high power have failed us. The parliament of our dear nation has become a horn for debating motions that add no revenue to the country. Projects that have to be completed to support our society are left in the drain and what else?



Even though I do not work as a student, I question why it is hard for me to get an internship. Getting one where you will not be paid is a big deal. You need big men to get you to meet big men. Once you have toiled to find a slot, you are reduced to an errand boy. Unemployment is real.

It is funny how we overlook the presence of an association known as the Unemployed Graduates Association of Ghana. The above coalition enlists thousands of graduates every year. Finding a job is difficult. Jobs are now held in the mouths of serpents whose venom is nepotism.



Students complete school and wait for years before finding something they can barely make a living out of. Why won’t he think he will make it off as a cleaner in the United Kingdom than some Nurse here?



The chills I get when I hear about the inflation rate, prices of foodstuffs, increase in fuel and transportation, and rent. Yet the salary doesn’t increase.



These same youth want to raise a family, have their children, and establish a business when their primary income cannot hold them back less obtain capital for a start-up. Our leaders still orchestrate ideas of nation-building, patriotism, and a better tomorrow.



I ask myself if a better tomorrow begins with multi-billion dollar bills, bankrupt and debt-ridden state-owned agencies, fraud allegations, and scandals to name but a few. They complain when the citizens protest ‘OccupyJulorbiHouse’ and ‘FixTheCountry’, yes the government does.

Where do we lie as a people? I sit far and observe the whole being dug by governments present and past asking if should I ‘japkpa’ or inherit the trouble ahead. I feel silenced as a minor not being able to speak up on such matters.



Honestly, I am at a crossroads wondering if I can fix this along with other fellow Ghanaians or run and defend ourselves. Hope is not lost but society can be a better place if we just believe and work it out.



I call for restructuring. I call for a question of hope. What can we do to save our people and the legacy of our nations fought for by our forefathers? There are too many hyenas seeking to devour the last we have. I am a teenager in Ghana trying to believe there is hope. I am turned down by my leaders when I preach an insurrection like Nkrumah’s. I don’t think is over or are we at perdition yet?