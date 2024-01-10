They miss road

The late T.B Joshua

Time and time again, I reminded some respected friends that this false prophet’s staged miracles would later influence his very own fall.

But they ignored the warning signs and gradually believed that he was the spiritual authority and that he possessed great moral dominion over others.



Both friends told me they had visited the Synagogue All Nations Church in Nigeria and even bought holy water and holy oil. At that point, I knew they were lost cognitively and must be rescued through a divine intervention. Joshua had become their savior and spiritual guardian.



As my high estimation of them began to dwindle, my suspicion also grew about how unwarranted spirituality could unsettle mindsets. My friends were lost in the forest of lies.



The “almighty” TB Joshua had also lost steam then, as he falsely began to prove a spiritual dominion by seizing the role of a condemner and savior of a confused population looking for quick solutions.

A halfway clever devil, Joshua’s tricks were glaring. But why my educated friends could not figure out this deception depicts a vulnerability of the human mind, our level of knowledge notwithstanding. They were lost, evidently, far from redemption.



I’ve been struggling with this clarity for a long time until a BBC documentary on this con man was released. A fraudster that many believed and worshipped with dexterity.



I foretold the future. And I think I have been vindicated, that’s why I am challenging the rest to walk on the sea as Jesus Christ did since they claim to be replicating his works.



Let the congregation shout “Go away, you Charlatans".