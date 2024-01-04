With you in paradise, your gleamy smile steals my heart

The picture of who the article is about

It's been few days since I met you. From afar I observed and got melted by nothing but your smiles. Yes, you are so beautiful but that didn't primarily catch my attention but your smiles.

It was pleasing seeing you on that faithful Sunday. All along, I kept whispering to myself that if I had you, I'd be a better man. I knew absolutely nothing about who you are and still know nothing about you yet my inner instincts could not have been wrong that you'll be a better half.



No matter how hard I tried gathering courage to approach you, my secretly shy nature would not permit me. Yet, I could not have left without having connected with you. This was to me a lifetime chance I would not let go loosely regardless of my self-inflicted obstacle; the lack of courage to approach you.



Sending my younger sibling to call you for me wasn't an act of disrespect, neither was it to create an impression of self-aggrandizement. No, far from that. I did so because I just lacked the courage to approach you. I'm sorry if it may have painted a bad image in your mind about me. Kindly accept my apology.



Since our first and last meeting, the onlookers have never stopped asking me questions about you. One says she admired you when you gave a smile.



Coincidentally, it is that same smile that got me crazy about you, falling in love with you without knowing who you are. You are such a dazzling beauty with your gleaming smile.

I don't know what gets you to fall in love, that is, if you ever have a heart to love. If I knew, I bet you I would have sacrificed everything to make you fall in love with me, my Angel.



I admit that you are physically beautiful but I also admit that it isn't that which caught my attention but your smile. When you spoke, I saw diligence and elegance in you.



Give me an opportunity and I will honour you as a virtuous woman should be honored. Give me attention and you will not regret ever making time for me. Give me your heart and you will be the happiest of women.



I want to share your dreams with you and you with mine. Just as the Elders say "Behind every successful man is a good woman", so do I want to be successful with you as the divine helper of my success.



It is possible with you. Angel, the future is pregnant. Let us dream together.