1.2 million children are still attending schools without proper furniture under NPP - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for neglecting public schools.

Speaking in the Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Constituency, Mahama pointed out that despite nearly eight years in power, around 1.2 million children still attend schools without proper furniture, especially in the Upper West Region.

He recalled Bawumia’s visits to such schools in the past but noted no improvements have been made. Mahama promised to prioritize education and address these infrastructure issues if elected in 2024.



