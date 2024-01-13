-
I have crossed the path of building wealth, now focused on leaving a legacy - Cheddar brags13th Jan28
-
Don’t be deceived that the tax comes after the lifeline below GH¢50 – Joe Jackson on electricity VAT21 hrs ago6
-
Here are the African women rising among the 100 most powerful women23 hrs ago2
-
Ghana's external debt treatment deal 'clears path' for board consideration of first review - IMF23 hrs ago5
-
Government reaches agreement with bilateral creditors on debt treatment12th Jan10
-
‘From taxation to production’ – Bawumia’s 2016 promise pops up after new VAT on electricity23 hrs ago6
-
Okada will be in our manifesto again - Mahama promises regulation13th Jan17
-
Corruption has broken jail, running amok under Akufo-Addo - Mahama13th Jan12
-
SML-GRA deal: We must not antagonize people for the wrong reasons – Kobby Mensah23 hrs ago2
-
SML/GRA contract controversy: National interest must prevail - Prof. Seidu Alidu13th Jan1
-
FDA debunks old myth about frying plantain chips with 'olonka' bags19 hrs ago2
-
Failure to pay contributions is a breach – SSNIT urges employees to 'speak up'13th Jan2
-
VAT on Electricity: Ofori-Atta can’t manage Ghana’s economic recovery – Jantuah13th Jan7
-
Building contractors urged to embrace innovation, resilience12th Jan1
-
Oil climbs as geopolitical risks worsen12th Jan0
-
If GH¢19 million debt can cause 'dumsor', we have a problem – John Jinapor12th Jan14
-
US agrees preliminary deal with Africa on extending AGOA by 10 years12th Jan1
-
Power outages: Government pays $10m to West African Gas Pipeline12th Jan3
-
Ghana's IMF deal equal to 'making a deal with the devil' – Prof. Hanke12th Jan36
-
Raid on Dangote's company shows no untouchables in Tinubu shakeup12th Jan2
-
Fiscal consolidation: 'Government is now between a rock and a hard place' - Dr Kwakye12th Jan2
-
Prosecute authorities responsible for DACF delays - Dr. Afari-Gyan12th Jan2
-
Standard Chartered opens applications for cohort 4 of SC Women in Technology Incubator Programme12th Jan0
-
We fixed dumsor – Mahama on recent power cuts12th Jan14
-
BoG's measures get results as inflation drops to 23.2%12th Jan5
-
Be proactive in submitting financial reports – MMDAs staff urged12th Jan0
-
Sustainable office management practices for 202412th Jan4
-
Ghana Beverage Awards 2023 launched with addition of Sustainability Champion Category12th Jan0
-
FLASHBACK: Dishonest workers, the downfall of Ghanaian businesses - John Dumelo12th Jan4
-
Housing Minister took US$20K bribes whiles at the presidency - Ken Agyapong alleges12th Jan10
-
Pillars for Fintech success in 202412th Jan0
-
Today in History: Salaries don’t cure poverty, rather investments – Analyst12th Jan0
-
Data collection for 2024 IBES starts January 15 – GSS12th Jan0
-
Falling inflation masking workers' diminished purchasing power12th Jan9
-
Milestone agreement with Paris Club imminent12th Jan5
-
Agriculture remains short of 10% allocation target12th Jan1
-
Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢12.35, GH¢11.89 on BoG interbank as of January 1212th Jan0
-
Ghana has become a model of corruption, economic mismanagement and indebtedness - Mahama12th Jan19
-
I owe you no apology - Okudzeto Ablakwa to GRA12th Jan64
-
New technologies will drive 24-hour economy policy - Mahama12th Jan4
-
'No Ghana Card, no salary' initiative is unfair – GFL to government12th Jan21
-
We’ve withheld GH¢480 million in pensions from over 19,000 ‘ghost names’ – SSNIT12th Jan0
-
ECG lost GH¢2.4 million to Volta floods in October 202312th Jan2
-
Over 19,000 pensioner 'ghost names' cleared from SSNIT as it saves GH¢480 million12th Jan5
-
I won't shield any corrupt NDC appointee – John Mahama warns party12th Jan45
-
‘Eurobond holders are very unlikely to lend to African countries in future’ – Former AfDB chairman11th Jan3
-
Okada riders to increase fares over emission tax implementation11th Jan2
-
I've not abandoned my position because of SML deal - GRA boss announces his return from 'short trip'11th Jan37
-
‘This government will go down as one the most taxing governments in history’ – John Kwakye11th Jan9
-
Ghana receives draft term sheet from bilateral creditors to unlock $600 million IMF loan11th Jan11
-
Trade expert predicts Cedi stability; calls for prudent economic management in 202411th Jan1
-
GRA achieves 2023 revenue target11th Jan4
-
Takoradi Port adds 115 security personnel to workforce11th Jan0
-
SSNIT increases pension payments by 15% for 202411th Jan4
-
Reconsider timing for introduction of VAT on electricity supply - Energy expert to government11th Jan1
-
Highest earning pensioner in Ghana to earn GH¢186,777.58 monthly in 202411th Jan18
-
Don't operate in Ghana if you're not licensed or accredited - CSA to service providers11th Jan1
-
VAT on electricity: Go after mines, focus on property rates; not ordinary citizens – Prof. Adei11th Jan5
-
'His motives are not clear to me' – TOR board chair claps back at Union calling for his removal11th Jan1
-
Incorporate CSR activities into your ESG framework – Dr Ampong to businesses11th Jan0
-
Ghana spent $349 million on importation of toilet paper - Report11th Jan3
-
Dr. Bawumia introduces new policy to clear 'ghost' names in government payroll11th Jan8
-
Unfair E-Levy tax will be scrapped if I'm made president – Mahama assures11th Jan10
-
Pay energy sector debt to keep our lights on – Joyce Bawah tells government11th Jan6
-
Recent dumsor has been fixed – Deputy Energy Minister11th Jan13
-
Aliko Dangote reclaims top spot as Africa's richest man11th Jan0
-
There's no fuel to keep power plants running effectively – IES on recent dumsor11th Jan3
-
There is no planned or scheduled 'dumsor' in Ghana - Energy Ministry11th Jan0
-
OA Pay honoured with Emerging Fintech Startup of the Year Award at Ghana Innovation and Startup Awards11th Jan0
-
FLASHBACK: 'What is the benefit of paying tax in Ghana?' - Ghanaians lament income tax amendments11th Jan0
-
Our investments in digitalization are yielding amazing results – Bawumia11th Jan1
-
Today in History: Ghana’s economy is still fragile - Alan Kyerematen11th Jan2
-
About '50% of Ghanaians' want to learn more about visas in 2024 - US Embassy poll11th Jan8
-
Nigeria probe of ex-Central Bank governor spreads to 50 companies including Dangote's11th Jan1
-
Raid on billionaire Dangote's office spooks Nigerian businesses11th Jan4
-
GSE delivers 20th positive year with market capitalisation rise of GH¢73.89 billion11th Jan1
-
Cedi sells at GH¢12.35 to $1, GH¢11.89 on BoG interbank as of January 1111th Jan0
-
Ghana is grappling with severe dumsor - NDC MP provides 'receipts'11th Jan16
-
German Amassador tours Angel Cola factory; heaps praises on Dr. Kwaku Oteng11th Jan5
-
Technology has revolutionalised Africa’s economy — Ofori-Atta11th Jan7
-
GPRTU suspends 60% fare increment11th Jan8
-
‘NPP has failed us’ – Kumasi traders threaten ‘no-vote campaign’ over stalled Central Market project11th Jan10
-
BEAP will address Ghana’s unemployment challenges – YEA CEO11th Jan0
