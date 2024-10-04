1,230 hectares of degraded forest restored in E/R

The project aims to rehabilitate degraded lands caused by herdsmen

Source: Ghanaian Times

A total of 1,230 hectares of forest in Kwahu East District, Eastern Region, has been restored through the Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Project (GLRSSMP), involving communities like Dwerebease, Hyewohoden, and Aseseso.

Launched in 2022 and funded by the World Bank, the project aims to rehabilitate degraded lands caused by herdsmen.



Environment Minister Ophelia Mensah Hayford praised the restoration efforts and urged farmers to adopt sustainable practices.

The initiative, supported by various agencies, also promotes mixed cropping, boosting water flow, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.



