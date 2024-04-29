106,812 voters expected in Ejisu by-election tomorrow

Accreditation for candidates' agents and monitors started yesterday and continues today

The Electoral Commission (EC) is all set for the Ejisu Constituency by-election happening tomorrow.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the Director of Electoral Services at the EC headquarters in Accra, confirmed that all necessary materials and equipment are ready in Ejisu.



The Notice of Poll, ballot papers, and other logistics are in place, and they will be sent to polling stations early tomorrow.



A total of 106,812 registered voters are expected to participate across 204 polling stations. Security measures have been increased, with all stations considered potential hotspots.

Dr. Quaicoe mentioned that training for electoral officials was completed last Friday, ensuring readiness for a fair election. The CPP's interlocutory injunction against the EC, filed at the Kumasi High Court, will not be pursued, easing concerns.



Six candidates are contesting, including three Independents and three party candidates. Esther Osei (CPP), Kwabena Boateng (NPP), and Beatrice Boakye (LPG) are among the contenders.



The by-election follows the passing of the former MP, John Ampontuah Kumah, earlier this year. The outcome will determine the new constituency representative, with potential implications for the political landscape.