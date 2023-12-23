13 dead in collision at Awoshie

File photo

In a devastating incident at the Banyard intersection in Awoshie, Accra, thirteen passengers are feared dead after a red passenger vehicle, registered as GW 6302-21, collided with an unattended truck bearing the license plate GB 8896-21 and the brand inscription “Everpure.”

Eyewitness Emmanuel Bekoe, a driver at Citi FM/Citi TV, reported that the accident occurred around 3:40 am, resulting in the immediate loss of lives for both the driver and at least five passengers.



The police arrived promptly to manage the situation.



The exact details of the incident, including the direction of the passenger vehicle, remain unclear due to the complex nature of the intersection.



Witnesses observed that the abandoned truck showed no visible signs of damage, adding to the mystery surrounding the tragic collision.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to the collision and determine any possible negligence on the part of those involved.



