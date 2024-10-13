News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

15 Ghanaian UN Peacekeepers wounded by smoke in Southern Lebanon

UNIFIWhatsApp Image 2024 10 13 At 8.jpeg Two Israeli Merkava tanks forced their way into a Unifil base belonging to Ghanaians contingent

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fifteen Ghanaian UN peacekeepers stationed in southern Lebanon were injured after smoke entered their camp during an incident involving Israeli tanks near the border early Sunday morning.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live