News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

15-Year-Old Boy dies after alleged beaten by mother

Lawsuit Judge Law Court Decision Sued Gavel 100614064 Large 1024x620 1 The boy died in a taxi en route to the police station

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: GNA

A 15-year-old boy in Kasoa American Town tragically died after allegedly being beaten by his mother for stealing GH¢80.

The mother, a bakery owner, accused her son of theft and beat him, threatening police involvement.

The boy died in a taxi en route to the police station.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) found mourning relatives at the home, but no police report had been filed.

The mother’s bakery was closed, and the boy’s body was taken to Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa.

Read full article

Source: GNA