15-Year-Old Boy dies after alleged beaten by mother

Source: GNA

A 15-year-old boy in Kasoa American Town tragically died after allegedly being beaten by his mother for stealing GH¢80.

The mother, a bakery owner, accused her son of theft and beat him, threatening police involvement.



The boy died in a taxi en route to the police station.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) found mourning relatives at the home, but no police report had been filed.



The mother’s bakery was closed, and the boy’s body was taken to Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa.



