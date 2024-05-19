15-year-old girl dies in Jachie as heavy rainstorm causes devastation

The incident occurred on May 16, 2024

A 15-year-old girl tragically died during heavy rains in Jachie, Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The young girl collapsed and passed away after being struck by lightning amid the downpour.



According to Kumasi-based OTEC FM, the rainstorm also led to the collapse of five houses and caused several roofs to be torn off.

Richard Bimpeh, Assemblyman for Jachie East Electoral Area, confirmed the incident and reported that about 100 residents have been displaced.



Mr. Bimpeh has urgently called for assistance from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other organizations.