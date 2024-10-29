News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

16 CSOs sue Fidelity Bank and ECG for alleged procurement abuses

ECG And Fidelity Bank Sued .png ECG and Fidelity Bank sued.

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On 24th of October 2024, a coalition of fourteen(14) Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) concerned with the impact of poor governance on the state of Ghana’s energy sector, instructed a team of lawyers at AudreyGrey, a law firm based in Accra, to file a civil suit against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited (Fidelity).

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live