182 new lawyers called to the Bar

Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo

Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkornoo has recently swore in 182 new lawyers in Accra, emphasizing the judiciary's integrity and the new lawyers' responsibility to maintain ethical standards.

She highlighted the legal profession's demand for expertise and urged commitment to delivering quality justice.



Deputy Attorney-General Hon. Diana Asonaba Dapaah also spoke, emphasizing the Law School's role in upholding professional standards.

The ceremony underscored the importance of transparency, accountability, and adherence to ethics in the legal profession.



