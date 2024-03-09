2022 GDHS report reveals child neglect as reason for spousal voilence

The report indicated that 14% of women aged 15-49 reported experiencing sexual violence

In a comprehensive report presented during the joint Upper West and Savannah Regions workshop in Wa, the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey (GDHS) brought to light unsettling statistics on spousal violence and attitudes towards it.

According to a report by Ghana News Agency, approximately 13% of Ghanaian women and 10% of men believe child neglect justifies wife beating, while fewer than one in five individuals, 19% of women, and 16% of men, consider violence justifiable under various circumstances.



The survey disclosed that one-third of Ghanaian women aged 15-49 have experienced physical violence since age 15, with 12% reporting incidents in the last 12 months. Regional disparities in recent physical violence ranged from 8% in Greater Accra to 21% in Upper East.



Mr. Iddrisu Andani Abdulai, the Savannah Regional Statistician, highlighted that perpetrators of physical violence were predominantly current or former husbands and intimate partners. Additionally, 14% of women aged 15-49 reported experiencing sexual violence, with the majority of incidents attributed to current or former husbands and partners.

The report exposed a concerning trend, revealing that 38% of women seeking help for violence turned to family, while 51% never sought help or confided in anyone. Emotional violence accounted for 26%, physical violence for 10%, and sexual violence for 6% among recently partnered women in the last 12 months.



Mr. Kwadwo Asante Mensah, Director of Administration at the Ghana Statistical Service, emphasized the importance of GDHS data in understanding demographic and health trends. The survey, covering 18,540 households, aims to guide stakeholders in designing targeted interventions for improved public health and the overall well-being of the Ghanaian population.