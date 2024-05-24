News

2023: Greater Accra records 170 maternal deaths, 20% due to eclampsia

Pregnancy Bump Pregnant woman

Fri, 24 May 2024 Source: GNA

The Greater Accra Region recorded 170 maternal deaths in 2023, with 20% attributed to eclampsia, a serious pregnancy complication.

Dr. Akosua Agyeiwaa Owusu-Sarpong, Regional Director of Health Services, has emphasized the need for pregnant women to seek immediate medical help rather than turning to religious organizations.

Speaking at the 2024 World Pre-Eclampsia Day event, she noted that pre-eclampsia, affecting 13% of pregnant women in Sub-Saharan Africa, is a leading cause of maternal mortality in Ghana.

The event highlighted the importance of early detection and medical intervention. Dr. Kennedy Brightson of Shai-Osudoku District Hospital stressed their commitment to maternal health, advocating against relying on prayer camps for treatment.

Source: GNA