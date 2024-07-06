News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

2024 BECE: Estii Sunkwa chief support candidates with pens, math sets

Chief Of Estii Sunkwa Nana Baffoe Gyambibi V.jpeg Nana Baffoe Gyambibi V cautioned the candidates against examination malpractice

Sat, 6 Jul 2024 Source: ghananewshive.com

Nana Baffoe Gyambibi V, the chief of Estii Sunkwa, has donated mathematical sets and pens to candidates in his community for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He cautioned the candidates against examination malpractice and urged them to study hard.

Nana Baffoe pledged the community’s support for successful candidates through the Esti Sonkwaa support fund. He also appealed for support to renovate the Esti Sunkwaa Catholic School.

The exam is set to start on Monday, July 8, 2024.

Read full article

Source: ghananewshive.com