2024 BECE starts today with 569,095 candidates

This year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) starts today, Monday, July 8, with 569,095 candidates, including 282,648 males and 286,447 females, from 19,506 schools. The exam will conclude with Arabic on July 15.

The number of candidates has decreased by 5.29% from 2023. The exams will be conducted in 2,123 locations with 2,123 supervisors, 1,889 assistant supervisors, and 19,973 invigilators.



Candidates will follow the new Common Core Curriculum, while private candidates will use the old syllabus.

The Council has registered 1,366 private candidates and organized sensitization programs and distributed exam materials to ensure a smooth process.



