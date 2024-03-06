2024 Civil Service Week celebration: Chairperson urges state PROs to drive awareness and participation

The meeting was to outline activities and programmes for this year’s Civil Service Week Celebration

Mrs. Wilhelmina Asamoah, chairperson of the Celebration and Awards Ceremony for the 2024 Civil Service Week, has called on State Public Relations Officers (PROs) to raise awareness and ensure maximum participation in the upcoming event.

She emphasized the importance of active stakeholder involvement for the event's success.



During a meeting with the PROs, Mrs. Asamoah highlighted their crucial role in achieving the event's objectives. The meeting aimed to outline activities and programs for this year's Civil Service Week Celebration.



The theme for the celebration, "Combating Threats to Sub-Regional Peace and Security: Perspective of the Civil Service," underscores the importance of maintaining peace and addressing insecurity in the sub-region, especially in light of the upcoming general election.

Scheduled from Wednesday, April 24th to Friday, May 3, 2024, the celebration will include various activities such as a press launch/engagement, public lecture, health screening, clean-up exercise, and an Inter-Ministerial football tournament, among others.



The climax will be an Awards Ceremony recognizing outstanding civil servants who have contributed significantly to national development in 2023.