2024 Election: Bawumia leads in presidential race while NDC is most popular party – Survey

John Mahama (left), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

Source: 3news

As Ghana approaches its elections, recent surveys indicate a competitive political landscape.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) leads with 38.8% voter support, closely followed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at 34.5%.



However, 23.1% of voters remain undecided, potentially crucial in the final outcome.



In the presidential race, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP) leads with 38.9% support, slightly ahead of John Dramani Mahama (NDC) at 36.1%.

Competence is the key factor influencing voter decisions, followed by track records and party affiliation.



Unemployment and economic issues top voters' concerns, along with poor infrastructure and corruption.



