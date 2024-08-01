News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

2024 Election: Bernard Mornah announces presidential ambition; outlines nine-point agenda 

Bernard Mornah Demo Kingpin Bernard Mornah

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

Former PNC Chairman Bernard Mornah has announced his intention to run for president in the 2024 election.

He aims to secure the PNC's flagbearer slot and outlined a nine-point agenda to transform Ghana. Inspired by former presidents Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Dr. Hilla Liman, Mornah's vision includes a selfless, incorruptible leadership focused on industrialization and development.

His agenda covers food security, professional skills development, fiscal stability, job creation through industrialization, and equitable revenue allocation.

Mornah seeks to create a law-abiding, inclusive society where all citizens can reach their full potential.

Read full article

Source: GNA
Related Articles: