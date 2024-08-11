2024 Election: Don’t be medium for spreading mis/disinformation – NCCE to Ghanaians

EU representative Sylvia Tizzi supported these efforts

Source: GNA

Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged Ghanaians to be cautious about the information they share as the December elections approach.

Speaking at the “Civic Fest” event in Accra, she emphasized the importance of combating misinformation and disinformation to maintain peace and democracy.



Addy called on citizens to avoid spreading false or inflammatory content and to let it stop with them.

The NCCE is also reactivating district-level inter-party dialogue committees to resolve local conflicts and engaging with youth to bolster democratic participation.



EU representative Sylvia Tizzi supported these efforts, highlighting the significance of youth involvement in democracy.



