2024 Election: NPP engaging some Candidates to step down - Kofi Adams Alleges

Former NDC National Organizer Kofi Adams has accused the NPP of attempting to buy out smaller political parties to create confusion in the upcoming presidential elections.

He claims the NPP is offering significant sums to persuade candidates to withdraw, which could disrupt the ballot order and negatively impact John Mahama’s positioning.



During a radio interview, Adams stated that the NPP is aware of its declining support due to economic mismanagement and is resorting to manipulation to hinder Mahama's chances.

Meanwhile, Mahama expressed enthusiasm about being eighth on the ballot, symbolizing hope and change for Ghanaians in the upcoming elections.



