2024 Election – Security: Police have full responsibility before, during, and after the election – EC to Parliament

This clarification aims to dispel the misconception that the EC oversees election security

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has clarified that the Ghana Police Service is responsible for election security.

Addressing Parliament, EC Chairperson Jean Adukwei Mensa emphasized that while the EC collaborates with security agencies by providing details of polling centers and printing arrangements, the mandate for security lies solely with the police.



Mensa noted that the police handle all security decisions and measures before, during, and after elections, ensuring the protection of ballots, especially during transportation.

This clarification aims to dispel the misconception that the EC oversees election security.



Read full article