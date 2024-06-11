News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

2024 Elections: Bagbin warns against military deployment

8th Parliament Alban Bagbin Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has cautioned against the deployment of military personnel in the upcoming 2024 general elections, emphasizing the government's responsibility to protect citizens' lives and happiness.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live