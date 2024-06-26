2024 Elections: Bawumia is not a leader – Political Lecturer

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Ahotor Online

Dr. Jonathan Asante Otchere, a lecturer at Cape Coast University, has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for not taking responsibility for the government's failures.

In an interview on Ahotor FM, Dr. Otchere argued that Dr. Bawumia, as head of the Economic Management Team, should be accountable for Ghana's economic issues.



He emphasized that the entire Akufo-Addo administration, including Dr. Bawumia, should be held responsible for the country's economic mismanagement.

Dr. Otchere called for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be voted out, stressing that true leadership requires owning up to mistakes and finding solutions.



