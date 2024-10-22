2024 Elections: EC announces free Media accreditation, sets October 31 deadline

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has officially announced that media accreditation for the December 2024 General Election will be provided free of charge.

In a press release issued on October 21, 2024, the Commission stated that the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will manage the accreditation process for its members, with media houses encouraged to collaborate for a smooth and efficient exercise.



This initiative, aimed at promoting transparency and inclusivity, allows journalists to cover the election process without incurring any fees. The Commission underscored its commitment to ensuring a fair and open electoral environment, providing unrestricted access to the media to report on events as they unfold during the election.



The deadline for submission of applications, including lists and photographs of journalists seeking accreditation, is set for October 31, 2024. Media outlets are urged to adhere to the deadline to ensure timely processing and to avoid any disruptions in their election coverage plans.

Signed by Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman for Operations, the release reaffirms the Electoral Commission’s dedication to ensuring accountability and transparency in the lead-up to one of the most significant electoral events in Ghana’s democratic history.



Read full statement below:



