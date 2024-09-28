2024 Elections: Ghanaians will reject results if no forensic audit is conducted – Election Watch Ghana to EC

Jean Mensa, chairperson for Electoral Commission of Ghana

Source: 3news

Following the Electoral Commission's refusal to conduct a forensic audit of the Provisional Voters Register (PVR), Election Watch Ghana has issued a warning that Ghanaians will reject the election results if transparency is not ensured.

The group emphasizes the importance of this audit in light of serious concerns over the integrity of the electoral roll, including discrepancies in registration figures and past issues of ineligible entries.

As the December 7 elections approach, Election Watch Ghana urges the EC to partner with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for an impartial audit, stressing that the future of Ghana's democracy is at stake.



