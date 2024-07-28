News

2024 Elections: I’m pleading with pastors to stop giving prophecies – Ayariga cautions

Ayariga On Religion .png Dr. Hassan Ayariga

Sun, 28 Jul 2024 Source: TIG Post

All People’s Congress flagbearer, Dr. Hassan Ayariga, has urged religious leaders to avoid making predictions about the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking on JoyNews Upfront, Ayariga warned that such prophecies could cause chaos if they don't materialize, as many Ghanaians hold religious leaders in high regard.

He emphasized the need for a peaceful election process, free from religious interference, and called on pastors, imams, chiefs, and other leaders to refrain from election-related predictions.

Ayariga stressed that a fair election should reflect the true will of the people without the influence of prophecies.

Source: TIG Post