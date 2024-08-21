2024 Elections: MFWA cautions media against being used as propaganda tools for falsehoods & vile rhetorics

Braimah stressed the importance of thorough and responsible journalism

Source: 3news

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has urged journalists to exercise caution in their work as Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections on December 7.

With the Electoral Commission conducting a voters’ register exhibition, the MFWA's Executive Director, Sulemana Braimah, emphasized the need for journalists to be inquisitive and critical in their reporting.



He warned against allowing politicians to use the media for propaganda and urged journalists not to act as "conveyor belts" for falsehoods or rhetoric.

Braimah stressed the importance of thorough and responsible journalism during the election period.



