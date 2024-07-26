2024 Elections: NDC Bigwigs storm Tamale for campaign launch

The campaign aims to be modest, focusing on reaching voters directly

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to launch its 2024 General Elections campaign in Tamale on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Central party figures, including flagbearer John Mahama, Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, will be present.



Themed "Changing to Reset," the campaign aims to be modest, focusing on reaching voters directly rather than holding lavish rallies.

According to National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the event will mark the beginning of various campaign activities, with the party determined to secure a convincing victory.



