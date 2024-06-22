2024 Elections: Nero X releases song to endorse Mahama, NDC

Nero X

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Nero X has released a campaign song titled "Mahama for 2024" for former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the 2024 general elections approach.

The song and its music video were premiered on YouTube on Nero X’s channel two days ago.



The three-minute, eleven-second track praises Mahama for his past national development initiatives and urges Ghanaians to support his return to power to address the nation's issues.

Despite endorsing Mahama in the song, Nero X has expressed that he will not endorse political parties but will perform if requested.



