2024 Elections: Organised Labour pushing NDC’s agenda – NPP alleges

The National Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused Organised Labour of aligning its recent activities with the political strategy of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 elections.

In a press release issued on October 9, 2024, the youth wing claimed that Organised Labour’s recent actions are motivated by a leaked NDC document titled “Winning 2024 and Beyond”, which allegedly outlines the opposition party’s plans to undermine the government.



According to the statement signed by Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Organised Labour has in recent weeks taken strong positions on issues such as illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and even threatened to embark on a national strike. The NPP finds this sudden activism surprising, as Organised Labour had largely remained silent on these issues for years.



“It is highly questionable that they have only found their voice with two months to go before the election, especially on an issue as critical as galamsey,” the statement read.



The NPP youth wing further highlighted the government’s efforts in tackling illegal mining over the past seven years, including the prosecution of offenders and the introduction of tougher legislation.



“The government has made considerable efforts to safeguard our environment and the future of our natural resources, such as using the military to seize and destroy illegal mining equipment,” the statement noted, accusing Organised Labour of remaining silent during these efforts but now raising concerns in the run-up to the elections.

“Organised Labour has shown no concern over the countless provocations made by the government during its recent attempts at labour engagement. Yet, they have found a voice on these concerns. Despite the efforts, it is becoming increasingly evident that Organised Labour is attempting to create a sense of destabilising the government,” the youth wing stated, adding that they believe these moves are in line with the NDC’s strategy as revealed in the leaked plan.



The NPP is calling on Ghanaians to reject any attempts to exploit the frustrations of the people for political gain, urging all stakeholders to focus on development.



The youth wing emphasized that the ruling party remains committed to addressing the concerns of citizens without fear or favour, and warned Organised Labour against using sensitive issues like illegal mining as political tools.



“We shall not allow Organised Labour to exploit the fears and frustrations of the Ghanaian people for political gain,” Mustapha added.



Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah has said the planned nationwide strike by Organised Labour, starting on Thursday, October 10 is on course.

Read the statement below:



9th October, 2024



For Immediate Release



ORGANISED LABOUR’S POSITION ALIGNS WITH NDC’S ELECTION STRATEGY, LEAKED CONFIDENTIAL DOCUMENT REVEALS



We wish to bring to the attention of the Ghanaian public that we are fully aware that the recent calls by Organised Labour and their motives are aligned with the NDC’s political strategy for the 2024 elections. A confidential document titled “Winning 2024 and Beyond”, prepared by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2021, was leaked into the public domain and came to our attention in December 2022. This document outlines the NDC’s strategy for the 2024 elections, and it is becoming increasingly evident that Organised Labour is following this politically motivated plan.

Over the past weeks, we have seen Organised Labour embark on a number of actions including threatening a national strike and vocalising strong opinions on the issue of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey). Interestingly, this newfound activism comes on issues they have largely been silent on for years. It is highly questionable that they have only found their voice with two months to go before the election, especially on an issue as critical as galamsey.



It must be stated that the government has made considerable efforts over the last seven years to tackle illegal mining, taking decisive actions to safeguard our environment and the future of our natural resources. These actions include passing legislation with stiffer punishments, prosecuting offenders including the famous galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, who committed crimes during Mahama’s administration and was never arrested, using the military to seize and destroy property of illegal miners, and tackling smuggling of excavators. Organised Labour has remained silent.



Moreover, Organised Labour has shown no concern over the countless provocations made by the government during its recent attempts at labour engagement. Yet, they have found a voice on these concerns. Despite the efforts, it is becoming increasingly evident that Organised Labour is attempting to create a sense of destabilising the government, and fuelled by the NDC’s strategy as outlined in the leaked plan.



We call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to reject this strategy. We shall not allow Organised Labour to exploit the fears and frustrations of the Ghanaian people for political gain.



The NPP remains resolute in fighting galamsey and addressing the concerns of Ghanaians without fear or favour. Organised Labour should, therefore, desist from using galamsey as a political tool.

Let us build Ghana first and stay focused.



Salam Mustapha



National Youth Organizer



NPP: DEVELOPMENT IN FREEDOM



