2024 Elections: PRM announces Yaw Anokye Frimpong as flagbearer

Frimpong Anokyee Flagbe.png Yaw Anokye Frimpong officially unveiled at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra

Fri, 7 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The People's Redemption Movement (PRM) has announced Yaw Anokye Frimpong as its presidential candidate for the upcoming election.

www.ghanaweb.live