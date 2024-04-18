2024 Elections: Papa Owusu-Ankomah counsels NPP leaders to unite and 'break the 8'

Papa Owusu Ankomah (right), Ghana High Commissioner to UK and Ireland

Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, has called on New Patriotic Party (NPP) leaders to unite and utilize their resources to secure victory in the upcoming elections.

He emphasized the importance of selflessness and urged leaders to avoid negative behaviors like backbiting, which can divide the party, according to a Graphic Online report.



Owusu-Ankomah stressed the need for unity within the party, stating that a united front is essential to "break the 8" and retain power.



He highlighted the transitional stage Ghana is in and emphasized the need for a transformational leader to modernize the economy, citing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a suitable candidate.

His remarks were made at the inauguration of the UK branch of Friends of Bawumia (FOB), a group supporting Dr. Bawumia's presidential bid. He praised the group's leadership and urged them to be inclusive, welcoming supporters of other presidential aspirants who contested against Dr. Bawumia.



Dr. Eric Adjei Yeboah, the UK Coordinator of FOB, described Dr. Bawumia as a 21st-century leader and expressed the group's commitment to supporting his presidential campaign.



He assured that the group is prepared to mobilize financial and material resources to ensure Dr. Bawumia's victory in the 2024 presidential election.