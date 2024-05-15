2024 Elections: Sammi Awuku confident of victory for NPP

Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku, a Senior Campaign Aide of the 2024 Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed confidence that the governing party will emerge victorious in the 2024 election.

He believes that the NPP will break the eight-year cycle with a superior strategy that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not understand.



Speaking on Asempa FM, he explained, "The NPP will win the 2024 elections with strategies and the NDC won’t understand. The NDC will not understand how there was so much noise and complaints, yet the NPP won."



Awuku emphasized that these strategies will include the NPP’s message and assessments they have put in place, particularly focusing on economic recovery.



He stated, "There is victory ahead looking at what we see and hear on the grounds."



He added that the NPP is approaching the election not as a party in power but as if they are in opposition, using strategic maneuvers that may not be immediately apparent to the NDC.

Regarding the upcoming general election, Awuku acknowledged that it will not be easy for the ruling party. He urged members of the campaign team to work hard for victory by moving beyond their comfort zone.



He also highlighted the comparative records between the NPP and NDC, noting that the data shows the NDC comes nowhere near the NPP in sectors such as education, economic indicators, healthcare, tourism, sports infrastructure, and digitalization.



Awuku commended both the NDC and NPP agents in Akuapim North for their conduct during the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.



He praised their peaceful registration process and the efforts of EC officials. Awuku emphasized the importance of a smooth and peaceful voter registration exercise for credible elections, noting that over 1,000 people have been registered so far in the constituency without any challenges or violence.