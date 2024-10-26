News

2024 Elections: Voters prioritize honesty and character - Afrobarometer survey reveals

Vote62160766 The survey indicates that 90% of respondents consider a candidate's honesty as a crucial factor

Sat, 26 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the lead-up to Ghana's December 2024 general elections, a recent Afrobarometer survey conducted by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development highlights that voters are placing significant importance on candidates' honesty, character, and campaign promises.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live