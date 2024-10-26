2024 Elections: Voters prioritize honesty and character - Afrobarometer survey reveals

In the lead-up to Ghana's December 2024 general elections, a recent Afrobarometer survey conducted by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development highlights that voters are placing significant importance on candidates' honesty, character, and campaign promises.

The survey indicates that 90% of respondents consider a candidate's honesty as a crucial factor in their voting decision, while 88% emphasize the importance of character. Campaign promises also play a role, influencing 59% of voters.



The survey reveals a strong inclination among Ghanaians to vote for both presidential and parliamentary candidates from the same political party, with 58% expressing this preference.



In contrast, only 15% indicated they might vote for candidates from different parties, while a mere 6% are considering independent candidates. This trend suggests a desire for party alignment in voters’ choices, emphasizing a cohesive political strategy.

Despite concerns regarding political violence, the majority of Ghanaians reported feeling secure during the last election campaign. Over 85% expressed little or no fear of political intimidation, reflecting a relatively stable political climate. Only 14% reported concerns about potential violence or intimidation, indicating that Ghanaians largely view the electoral process as safe and legitimate.



Moreover, 81% of respondents affirmed that elections remain the best method for selecting leaders, a sentiment that has consistently exceeded 80% for two decades.



The Afrobarometer survey, which included a nationally representative sample of 2,400 adults, provides valuable insights into the political landscape in Ghana as the country approaches a crucial electoral period, reinforcing the importance of integrity and trust in governance.