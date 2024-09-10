2024 Elections: We don’t want to see military moving around – Bagbin

The military, he said, should only intervene if necessary

Source: 3news

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has stated that the military should not play a primary role in securing the 2024 general elections, emphasizing that the police are responsible for election security.

The military, he said, should only intervene if necessary.



Bagbin also highlighted the significance of the 2024 election, describing it as a critical moment for Ghana’s commitment to multiparty democracy.

He expressed shock at President Akufo-Addo’s comments about holding onto power, calling it an "empty boast."



The president, however, reiterated his confidence in NPP candidate Dr. Bawumia to continue his legacy.



