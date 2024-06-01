2024 Mini Call: I’ve been advised against media interviews – Ama Governor

Her induction was met with enthusiastic applause

Source: Kasapa FM Online

Controversial YouTuber Elorm Ababio, known as Ama Governor, has been officially called to the Bar in 2024 after being denied twice despite passing her legal exams.

Her induction was met with enthusiastic applause, reflecting her popularity.



Although advised against giving interviews, her confidence was evident as she took the ceremonial bow.

The General Legal Council previously investigated her for misconduct based on circulated videos, delaying her admission.



Her eventual acceptance has sparked discussions on the criteria for Bar eligibility and the impact of public opinion on legal decisions.



