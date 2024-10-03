2024 Polls: Abronye DC dares Owusu Bempah to bet over Mahama’s victory Prophecy

This challenge has intensified discussions about the election dynamics

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC and the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, has publicly challenged Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah after the pastor predicted that former President John Mahama will win the upcoming elections.

Historically aligned with the NPP, Rev. Owusu Bempah's endorsement surprised many.



In response, Abronye DC dismissed the prediction as “unfounded” and proposed a bet, offering to wager his car against Owusu Bempah’s if Mahama wins.

This challenge has intensified discussions about the election dynamics as Ghana approaches the December 7 polls.



