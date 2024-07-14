2024 Polls: Ho West MP lauds Mahama’s low-cost housing policy

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah

Ho West MP Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has endorsed John Mahama’s housing policy aimed at addressing Ghana's housing deficit.

Mahama's plan, announced in June, focuses on using local, cost-effective building materials and efficient technologies to provide affordable housing for the working class.



Bedzrah, a Chartered Quantity Surveyor, lauded the proposal as a bold and actionable strategy that could control rising building costs and create jobs for the youth.

He criticized the current government's Rental Assistance Scheme for benefiting a limited group, rather than essential workers. The policy mirrors successful low-cost housing models in South Africa and Benin.



Read full article