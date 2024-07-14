News

2024 Polls: Ho West MP lauds Mahama’s low-cost housing policy

Kwasi Bedzrah 696x696.jpeg Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah

Sun, 14 Jul 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ho West MP Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has endorsed John Mahama’s housing policy aimed at addressing Ghana's housing deficit.

Mahama's plan, announced in June, focuses on using local, cost-effective building materials and efficient technologies to provide affordable housing for the working class.

Bedzrah, a Chartered Quantity Surveyor, lauded the proposal as a bold and actionable strategy that could control rising building costs and create jobs for the youth.

He criticized the current government's Rental Assistance Scheme for benefiting a limited group, rather than essential workers. The policy mirrors successful low-cost housing models in South Africa and Benin.

