2024 Polls: We’ll take all necessary steps to secure integrity of the electoral process – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: 3news

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reassured Ghanaians of free, fair, and peaceful elections this December.

In his Founders' Day address, he emphasized the government's commitment to electoral integrity and strict enforcement of laws against vigilantism.



Highlighting Ghana's role as a democratic beacon in Africa, Akufo-Addo urged the nation to honor the sacrifices of past leaders and continue striving for freedom, justice, and prosperity.

He called for unity and resilience, encouraging all citizens to contribute to Ghana's progress and uphold the values of its founders.



