2024 Prophecies: I saw ants eating up the flag of the NPP – Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and the NPP flag

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has suggested that the year 2024 will not be all rosy for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In his 2023 31st-Night prophecies, on Sunday, December 31, Nigel Gaisie symbolised the troubles in the NPP to ants attacking the flag of the party.



He said that he saw in a vision that the flag of the NPP would be eaten up by ants.



“I see a lot of ants eating the flag of the NPP. I saw a lot of ants eating the flag of New Patriotic Party.



“While watching, the greater part of the flag was eaten by the ants, and I woke up,” he said.



The other prophesies he made include:

1. 2024 being a good year, a year of abundance for Ghanaians.



2. A lot of women are going to receive their wish of becoming mothers. “There is going to be a lot of babies,” he said.



3. Discovery in the world of medicine – a cure for a deadly disease campaigned by China and America.



4. Great flood in New York, a deadly disease in the United States of America. He called for prayers for America.



5. An unsuspected country would win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

6. The NDC would win the 2024 presidential elections.



BAI/OGB



