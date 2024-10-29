2024 SHS Placements released as over 520,000 students assigned schools

The Ministry of Education has announced the release of school placements for the 2024 academic year through the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

This system facilitates the placement of students into Senior High Schools (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across Ghana, ensuring a streamlined transition for candidates who successfully completed the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams.



Out of 563,339 students who sat for the WAEC exams, 553,155 qualified for placement, with the majority being placed into one of their chosen schools. According to the Ministry, “a total of 447,698 (80.93%) qualified candidates have automatically been placed in one of their choices.” This automatic placement reflects an effort to match students with their preferred institutions while accounting for the capacity of each school.



However, some students were unable to secure a spot in any of their preferred choices.



The Ministry reported that "104,918 qualified candidates could not be matched to any of their choices." Of this number, 73,390 candidates, representing 13.27%, were placed in schools similar to their selections.

The Ministry added, “such students are at liberty to accept or reject the offer,” emphasizing that they have the flexibility to choose a new institution through the Self-Placement Portal if needed.



In total, 521,088 students, or 94.20% of the qualified candidates, have been successfully placed into schools. Students who were not automatically placed are encouraged to use the Self-Placement platform, where they can select schools based on available vacancies. The Ministry advised that schools chosen via Self-Placement can be changed multiple times until a student is enrolled.



To access their placement details, students must visit the official CSSPS portal at www.cssps.gov.gh or www.cssps.org and enter their ten-digit index number along with the year “24” at the end. This process aims to ensure all qualified candidates have the opportunity to enroll in schools that match their educational aspirations.