2024 election is about the exchange of ideas, not insults and blows – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, has urged Christians in Ghana to pray for peaceful elections as the country approaches the 2024 vote.

Speaking at the Holiness Pentecostal Church in New Gbawe, Bawumia emphasized that the election should focus on exchanging ideas rather than insults and conflict.

He called for a peaceful election environment and asked for prayers to help him win and contribute to the country's development.



