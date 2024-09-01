News

2024 election is about the exchange of ideas, not insults and blows – Bawumia

Bawumia Abd36241 3e23 4248 86f8 9c4e62e6ae8b Copy 696x487 Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sun, 1 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer, has urged Christians in Ghana to pray for peaceful elections as the country approaches the 2024 vote.

Speaking at the Holiness Pentecostal Church in New Gbawe, Bawumia emphasized that the election should focus on exchanging ideas rather than insults and conflict.

He called for a peaceful election environment and asked for prayers to help him win and contribute to the country's development.

