2024 election is boot for boot, slap for slap – John Dumelo

John Dumelo

Actor John Dumelo has made it clear that the 2024 election will be a fierce contest, stating that he will respond to any challenges "boot for boot."

Speaking on TV3, Dumelo, who is running for Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, emphasized that he won't back down from any confrontation.



He even addressed comments about his opponent, Lydia Alhassan, suggesting that if attacks continue, he will respond in kind.

Dumelo is determined to leave no stone unturned in his quest for the parliamentary seat.



Read full article