2024 election offers another opportunity to redefine country’s democracy – Dr Lawrence Tetteh

Lawrence Tetteh Elec Lawrence Tetteh

Mon, 10 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has urged collective responsibility for a peaceful 2024 Ghanaian election.

He stressed the roles of the Electoral Commission, political parties, and religious and traditional leaders in ensuring transparency and trust in the electoral process.

Dr. Tetteh calls for faith-based organizations to promote peace, politicians to avoid voter inducement, and the EC to enhance public education on voting.

